Man wanted for UK murder arrested for Limerick feud slaying

A 40-year-old criminal who is wanted in the UK for murder has been arrested in the Midlands Prison today in relation to a January, 2003 killing that ignited the deadly Limerick feud.

Limerick man Keith Galvin, who is also known as Keith McCarthy, is being detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station after his arrest in the Co Laois jail.

He is being questioned about the murder of Limerick crimelord Kieran Keane and the attempted murder of Keane’s nephew Owen Treacy almost 18 years ago.

Earlier this month, Galvin was brought to the Criminal Courts of Justice from Cloverhill Prison where he is serving a six month sentence for obstruction of gardai while in custody at Bray Station.

He was arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant in connection with the murder of talented chef Kerrin Repman (29) was killed when his motorbike was hit by a BMW in a "targeted crash" in Harwich, Essex, on April 15 last.

A 79-year-old woman who happened to be walking past at the time, suffered multiple broken limbs and was taken to hospital for treatment in the horrific incident which is not being treated as ‘road rage.’

Officers from Bray had originally arrested Galvin for possession of heroin after he was stopped and searched in the Co Wicklow town in October.

Gardai in Bray became suspicious that he had given them false details about his true identity and was charged with the obstruction offences after he refused to give fingerprint samples at the station.

He was then remanded in custody and later sentenced for this offence at Bray District Court.

Following extensive enquiries by local gardai, they determined that the suspect they arrested for the simple heroin possession charge was the subject of a major manhunt by English police which led to his arrest by the Garda Extradition Unit

Further inquiries by detectives based in limerick revealed Galvin has been wanted for questioning in Limerick for more than 17 years for the gruesome murder that was carried out by the McCarthy/Dundin gang.

“The male was arrested this morning under a warrant issued by a Judge of the District Court and was brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station, Limerick, where he is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1999,” a garda spokeswoman said today.

A senior source told Independent.ie: “There were five individuals involved in a joint enterprise in this murder – two sets of three. Five of those men have already been convicted – there is one outstanding person to be brought to justice.”

Mob boss Kieran Keane and Owen Treacy were abducted by members of the McCarthy Dundon crime gang and driven to a lonely country road at Drombana, located a short distance outside Limerick city.

Keane (36) was shot in the head, and Mr Treacy, who received 17 stab wounds, miraculously survived after he played dead.

Mr Treacy was dumped by the gang at the side of the road, beside the body of his dead uncle, however he managed to raise the alarm at a nearby house and was rushed by ambulance to hospital.

Treacy was the State’s key witness in the trial of five McCarthy Dundon gang members, who were later each jailed for life for Mr Keane’s murder and Mr Treacy’s attempted murder.

They are: Dessie Dundon, (37) of Hyde Road, Limerick; David "Frogs Eyes" Stanners, (48), of Pineview Gardens, Moyross; James McCarthy, (39), of Delmege Park, Moyross; Christopher "Smokie" Costelloe, (37), of Moylish Avenue, Ballynanty Beg and Anthony "Noddy" McCarthy, (38), of Fairgreen, Garryowen.

The suspect arrested today for the murder has served significant jail sentences in the UK for offences such as burglary and assault.

It has not yet been determined when he fled to Ireland or how long he had been in Bray before his original arrest around three months ago.

In July, UK Crimestoppers issued an appeal in the murder case and offered a £5K sterling reward for information.

Mick Duthie, Crimestoppers director of operations, said: "It appears that the driver of the BMW car drove at speed to intentionally target Mr Repman on his bike.

"This dangerous, callous and reckless behaviour has resulted in a death and another person almost dying.

"It is important to our charity that communities are kept safe and this is why we are offering this reward, to remove a potentially dangerous person from our streets.

"We are appealing to anybody with any information on Mr McCarthy's location to do the right thing and to tell our charity what you know, 100pc anonymously.”

Online Editors