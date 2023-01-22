Man to appear in court charged in relation to serious assault during which part of a garda's finger was bitten off

A man will appear in court tomorrow morning charged in relation to a serious assault during which part of a garda's finger was bitten off.

The violent incident happened in Ballymun on Saturday morning after gardaí were responding to reports of a car driving erratically.

Witnesses reported the Mercedes driving at speed in Gulliver’s Retail Park and colliding into another car and a bollard.

When gardaí attempted to arrest a man in relation to the incident he became aggressive and violently resisted being detained.

During the course of a struggle the garda was assaulted and had a part of his finger bitten off.

The suspect, aged in his 30s and from the Finglas area, was arrested in relation to the assault and brought to Ballymun garda station.

Sources said that he also failed a roadside drug test which detected cocaine, benzodiazepines and cannabis.

In a statement gardaí said the individual has since been charged and will appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court on Monday morning.

The man remains in garda custody ahead of his appearance at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Parkgate Street.

The injured garda, who is attached to a roads policing unit, was rushed to hospital in a patrol car and is continuing to receive treatment.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) said their member suffered "horrific injuries" while wishing him a speedy recovery.

"Far too often we are experiencing more frequent violent attacks on our colleagues and it is one of a number of serious issues affecting our members," the GRA added.

In a previous statement gardaí said: “The member of An Garda Síochána was taken to James Connolly Hospital to be treated for their injuries which are understood to be serious but non-life threatening.

“Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were in the area at between 10:30am and noon (Saturday), who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."