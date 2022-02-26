Man to appear before a special Cork court sitting charged in respect of the murder of Conor Quinn (24)

A man will appear before a special Cork court sitting today charged in respect of the murder of Conor Quinn (24) four years ago.

The man, who is aged in his 20s, will appear before a special sitting of Mallow District Court in respect of the fatal stabbing of Mr Quinn on the main street in the north Cork town on July 12 2018.

Mr Quinn suffered a fatal stab injury as he was awaiting the birth of his first child with his girlfriend.

The Garda investigation focused on whether the fatal incident was linked to an earlier incident at Cahirmee Horse Fair in nearby Buttevant between two groups of young men.

Cahirmee is one of the oldest horse fairs in the world and is an annual tourism draw in north Cork, attracting thousands of horse dealers and revellers.

Mr Quinn suffered a single deep stab wound to the chest - and staggered over to paramedics in an ambulance stuck in traffic who had witnessed the entire attack on Bridge Street in Mallow at 9pm that Thursday night.

The killing was also fully captured by CCTV security cameras which were only installed on a nearby Mallow apartment complex a few weeks earlier.

Gardaí obtained a full recording of the incident from the private security firm that operates the cameras.

Mallow Gardaí launched a murder investigation after a post mortem examination by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster at Cork University Hospital (CUH) confirmed that Mr Quinn met a violent death.

Gardaí declined to release the findings of the post mortem examination for operational reasons.

However, the Irish Independent confirmed that Mr Quinn died from a single deep stab wound to the chest.

He died despite frantic efforts on Bridge Street by paramedics to stabilise his condition.

Mr Quinn was rushed to CUH but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The young man was from Ballintubber East in Loughrea, Co Galway but had been living over recent weeks in Killavullen, a small village some 10km from Mallow.

He was said to have been very excited at the imminent birth of his first child.

Mr Quinn had travelled back to Mallow and was out socialising with friends when the incident erupted on Bridge Street shortly before 9pm.

Seconds after approaching the ambulance crew for help, the badly injured Mr Quinn collapsed onto the roadside.

In 2018, Supt Billy Dwane appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident - or any prior altercations between the deceased and the young man being sought by Gardaí - to contact Mallow Garda Station.

The street is exceptionally busy as it links the main street with Mallow Bridge, Mallow Park and Mallow Castle.