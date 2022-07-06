Man ‘threatened to set a bull terrier on gardaí during arrest’

A DUBLIN man threatened to set a bull terrier on gardaí when they went to his home to arrest him on suspicion of a supermarket burglary, it is alleged.

Peter Brazil (43) made the threat while “actively obstructing” gardaí in their duties in the incident in the west of the city, Blanchardstown District Court heard.

The case was adjourned for the accused to consider pleas.

Mr Brazil, of Rosse Court Grove, Lucan, is charged with burglary and garda obstruction.

On the burglary charge, he is accused of entering an Aldi store in Newlands Cross, Clondalkin, as a trespasser with intent to commit theft on February 26 this year.

The garda obstruction incident is alleged to have happened at his home on March 13.

Garda Sergeant Walter Sweeney said gardaí entered the accused’s home to arrest him on suspicion of burglary at the Aldi store. The court heard there was CCTV evidence from the scene .

Mr Brazil and his partner were in the house when gardaí arrived, Sgt Sweeney said.

According to the prosecution, Mr Brazil “actively obstructed” the gardaí and threatened to set a dog on them.

The dog in question was an American bull terrier, a restricted breed, the court heard.

The accused resisted arrest and pepper-spray had to be used by gardaí before Mr Brazil was restrained and taken into custody.

Judge David McHugh asked Sgt Sweeney if the dog was actually set on the gardaí during the incident.

The officer replied that it was not alleged that the dog was actually released.

Sgt Sweeney said the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the case being dealt with in the district court subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.

Judge McHugh accepted jurisdiction after hearing the summary of proposed evidence.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming asked the judge to make an order for disclosure of prosecution evidence.

The judge agreed and adjourned the case to a date in September.

The charges are under the Public Order and Theft and Fraud Offences Acts.

Mr Brazil was remanded on continuing bail.