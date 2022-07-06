| 16.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Man ‘threatened to set a bull terrier on gardaí during arrest’

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Andrew Phelan

A DUBLIN man threatened to set a bull terrier on gardaí when they went to his home to arrest him on suspicion of a supermarket burglary, it is alleged.

Peter Brazil (43) made the threat while “actively obstructing” gardaí in their duties in the incident in the west of the city, Blanchardstown District Court heard.

Most Watched

Privacy