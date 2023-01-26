Man taken to hospital after apparent city stabbing

The incident happened on Marlborough Street at about lunchtime on Thursday.

A man was taken to hospital with apparent stab wounds after an assault in Dublin.

Gardai and emergency services attended the incident at Marlborough Street in the north city centre shortly before 1pm on Thursday.

The injured man, in his late 20s, was treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital.

His condition is understood to be stable.

Gardai said no arrests had been made and appealed for witnesses.