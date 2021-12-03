A man has suffered serious injuries after being shot in south Dublin this afternoon.

The incident occurred at Fortunestown Lane, Tallaght, Dublin at around 12:10pm.

The male was the only injured party in the incident and his condition is not yet known.

Emergency services including gardai and the Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene with one man who has suffered suspected gunshot wounds.

It’s understood these include injuries to his neck and upper body.

Sources told Independent.ie that a vehicle was also discovered nearby with a suspected firearm inside, and it’s being investigated if this is linked to the incident.

A garda spokesperson confirmed gardaí are currently at the scene of the shooting.

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident that occurred this afternoon, Friday, December 3, 2021 at approximately 12.10pm on Fortunestown Lane, Tallaght.

“One male, details currently unknown, has been taken to hospital with what is believed to be a gunshot wound.

“No further information is available at this time,” the spokesperson said.

More to follow..