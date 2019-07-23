Man slashed with machete in 'suspected homophobic attack' in London
A man was rushed to hospital following a suspected homophobic attack with a machete.
Police were called to Surrey Quays Road in Southwark, south-east London, at 3.12pm on Tuesday to reports a man had been attacked.
The Metropolitan Police said a man was found with a wounded leg and he was rushed to a south London hospital.
The attacker is believed to have fled the scene on a motorbike, the force added.
Police said it is believed that there might have been a homophobic motive for the attack.
A spokeswoman added: "Police are dealing with a suspected homophobic attack in Southwark.
"Officers were called at 3.12pm on Tuesday, July 23, to Surrey Quays Road.
"It was reported a man had been attacked with a machete.
"Officers attended and found a man with a wound to his leg.
"He was taken by London Ambulance Service to a south London hospital.
"The suspect is believed to have left the scene on a motorbike.
"At this time police believe there may be a homophobic motive for the attack.
PA Media
Related Content
- Boy (12) arrested on suspicion of homophobic attack on two men
- Four teenage boys arrested after lesbian couple beaten in homophobic attack on bus
- London bus attack: Fifth arrest made over homophobic attack