A man was rushed to hospital following a suspected homophobic attack with a machete.

Man slashed with machete in 'suspected homophobic attack' in London

Police were called to Surrey Quays Road in Southwark, south-east London, at 3.12pm on Tuesday to reports a man had been attacked.

The Metropolitan Police said a man was found with a wounded leg and he was rushed to a south London hospital.

The attacker is believed to have fled the scene on a motorbike, the force added.

Police said it is believed that there might have been a homophobic motive for the attack.

A spokeswoman added: "Police are dealing with a suspected homophobic attack in Southwark.

"Officers were called at 3.12pm on Tuesday, July 23, to Surrey Quays Road.

"It was reported a man had been attacked with a machete.

"Officers attended and found a man with a wound to his leg.

"He was taken by London Ambulance Service to a south London hospital.

"The suspect is believed to have left the scene on a motorbike.

"At this time police believe there may be a homophobic motive for the attack.

