Police at a property in the Greenpark Drive area of Antrim where a man has been shot in the chest on November 7, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man has been shot in an attack in Antrim.

Police are investigating the incident at a house in Greenpark Drive, on Sunday November 7.

A report was received shortly after 10.30pm that a man had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest after a shot was fired through the front door of the house.

The man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have appealed for information.