Man shot dead in north Belfast

A man has been shot dead in a gun attack in north Belfast.

Police cordoned off an area just outside McGraths Bar on the Cliftonville Road at approximately 9pm.

Residents told the Belfast Telegraph they heard four or five shots being fired.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) was dispatched to the area, where a man was pronounced dead.

Pictures from the scene showed a heavy police presence.

A spokesperson for the NIAS said it received a 999 call following reports of a shooting incident in the Cliftonville Road area of north Belfast.

“The NIAS dispatched one rapid response paramedic, two emergency crews and an ambulance officer to the incident,” they added.

“Following initial assessment, all ambulances resources cleared the scene and no patients were taken from the scene.”

Belfast’s Deputy Lord Mayor Paul McCusker condemned the shooting.

“This is horrific news for a family to receive and the community is rightly shocked,” he said.

“Those responsible for this shooting have absolutely nothing to offer our community.

“Local residents should be allowed to live their lives without the threat of violence.

“The community does not support these actions. There is no place for violence on our streets.”

Sinn Féin MLA Caral Ní Chuilin added: “The local community are deeply shocked by this incident. I am appealing to any witnesses to come forward.”

