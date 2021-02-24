Man seriously injured after shooting in Dublin’s south inner city

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot this evening in Dublin’s south inner city.

The incident happened around 11pm on Eugene Street.

Gardai are not releasing any further details of the victim at this time for operational reasons.

However, a source said the victim was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

A person was seen being taken from a taxi and being placed in the back of an ambulance.

Members of the Garda Armed Support Unit were at the scene as well as local gardaí.

The area remains cordoned off tonight while senior garda investigators make inquiries in the area.

