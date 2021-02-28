Man missing and young child is rescued after they got into difficulty while kayaking

A man has gone missing after a young child was rescued during a kayaking incident in Co Kildare.

Emergency services were called to local beauty spot Ardreigh Lock outside Athy.

An alarm was raised after the man and young child got into difficulty after a kayak overturned on the River Barrow.

The fire service, ambulance, paramedics and garda cars were at the scene on Sunday evening.

In a statement, a spokesman for the gardí said: "A multiagency search operation took place today, Sunday 28th February 2021 following reports of a kayak overturning in the River Barrow.

"A juvenile was rescued from the water and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

"A further person is believed to be still missing.

"The operation has ceased for tonight."

A large crowd had gathered in the area as emergency services rushed to find the missing man.

The area is popular with walkers and families and was particularly busy with the good weather.

The search has been called off for the evening.

PA Media