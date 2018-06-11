Man killed in ‘one-punch’ assault hailed by his wife as a ‘great dad’

A MAN who died after a suspected ‘one-punch’ attack in Bray at the weekend has been described by his wife as a great father to his children.

Vincent Kelly (45) was found unconscious with a serious head injury outside the Royal Hotel in Bray, Co Wicklow, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was rushed to Beaumont Hospital but was pronounced dead yesterday morning. Mr Kelly lived in Newtownmountkennedy in Co Wicklow.

His wife Heather McCullagh Kelly told the Irish Independent she was too upset to speak, but paid tribute to Vincent as “a great father to his children”. Gardaí are now investigating “all aspects of the incident to establish the facts”.

Early indications are that Mr Kelly was attacked outside the hotel following an altercation within the premises a short time earlier. It is understood Mr Kelly may have been killed by a so-called ‘one-punch’ attack.

High quality CCTV obtained from the scene of the assault has resulted in a chief suspect being nominated by gardaí, but no arrests have yet been made. On his Facebook page, Mr Kelly described how he had studied art at the Bray Institute of Further Education and was a former pupil at St Killian’s Community School.

The seaside town of Bray has been rocked by two violent deaths in a matter of days.

Mr Kelly’s death comes less than a week after the murder of Bobby Messett, and the injuring of Katie Taylor’s father Pete and another man, Ian Britton, at the Bray Boxing Club on Tuesday morning last week.

The two incidents are unrelated but have brought the seaside town under the spotlight of negative publicity in a very short space of time. Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01-666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Online Editors