Man killed in Co Louth car crash

The accident happened on the R176 in Carlingford in the early hours of Sunday.

A man has been killed in a car crash in Co Louth.

The accident happened on the R176 in Carlingford shortly before 2.30am on Sunday.

The driver, in his 30s, died later from his injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who has information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage, including dashcam, to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 4800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.