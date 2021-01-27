Man killed by a falling tree in Co Roscommon

A man aged in his late 40s has been killed after he was struck by a falling tree in Co Roscommon this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Strokestown.

It is understood the man was found under the tree and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Galway, where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

“Gardaí attended the scene of an incident in Strokestown, Co. Roscommon earlier today,” said a garda spokesperson.

“A man, aged in his late 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Galway where a post mortem is due to take place.”

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is aware of the man’s death and has launched an investigation.

Online Editors