Man killed and four in hospital after three-vehicle crash in Wexford

A man has died and four people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a tractor and two cars in Co Wexford.

The collision occurred at about 7.10pm on Wednesday on the N25 in Ballinaboula.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two juvenile female passengers of his vehicle were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.

The male drivers of the other vehicles, aged in their 70s and 30s, were taken to the same hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed pending a technical examination by forensic investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Any road users who have camera or dashcam footage and were travelling along the route between 6.40pm and 7.15pm are asked to make the footage available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.