Man in his sixties arrested on suspicion of unlawful killing as gardaí probe death of woman in blazing car

Gardai pictured near the scene where a woman was pronounced dead in a burned out car outside Doneraile in north Cork. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Gardaí have arrested a man on suspicion of unlawful killing after the body of a woman was found in a blazing car in north Cork yesterday.

The man aged aged in 60s is currently detained at Fermoy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a widowed mother of three who was found in a blazing car near an isolated woodland.

A 62 year old man was rescued from a north Cork river, just a few kilometres from the scene of the burning car, at the same time as the pensioner's body was discovered at Dromdeer outside Doneraile.

The man - who was known to the deceased woman, Mary O'Keeffe (75) - was brought to Cork University Hospital (CUH) having been rescued from the River Awbeg outside Castletownroche on Thursday afternoon.

He was being treated for hypothermia.

The injured man has an address in south Limerick and has worked in the forestry industry.

The deceased was named locally as Mary O'Keeffe (75) of Dromahane, Mallow, Co Cork.

A mother of three, Mrs O'Keeffe was a widow whose husband Donal died over 20 years ago.

Gardaí stressed that the nature of their investigation will now be determined by the results of a post mortem examination commenced at CUH yesterday by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Dr Bolster examined the body at the Dromdeer scene before it was transferred to CUH after forensic experts from the Garda Technical Bureau had completed their work.

Gardaí sealed off an area surrounding both the burned out car and a second vehicle which was found parked nearby.

The Dacia Duster was gutted back to the shell of its metal chassis.

Gardaí are now investigating the precise cause of the blaze - and whether it was deliberate or may have been accidental through the inadvertent triggering of accelerants in the vehicle.

Central to their inquiry will be the precise cause of death involved.

However, given the damage to the remains, this may take some time to establish.

Gardaí are also examining phone records as part of their inquiry.

North Cork locals admitted they were stunned by the tragedy.

Dromahane resident Ann O'Shea said she couldn't believe the news of Mrs O'Keeffe's death.

"I was only talking to her two days ago. She was such a lovely woman - she lived around the corner from me and I've known her and her family for 48 years. She lived alone but that didn't bother her - she had her (beloved) dog."

"She loved dancing and I know she used to travel locally to listen to music and to dance - travelling to the Hazel Tree (hall) and the like. Years ago I used to also meet her playing cards up in Dromahane hall."

Mrs O'Shea extended her sympathies to Mrs O'Keeffe's three sons - Christy, Donal and Ger - and the extended O'Keeffe family.

The pensioner was noted as a very hard working person - regularly helping out with the cooking at a north Cork sheltered housing complex.

Mrs O'Keeffe's next door neighbour, John Cavanagh, described her as "a lovely lady and a great neighbour."

"I have known her for 40 years here in Dromahane. She was a wonderful woman and she raised a great family. She was a very private person but always had a smile for you when you'd meet her."

Dromahane Parish Priest Fr Gerard Coleman said the entire community was in shock over the tragedy.

"People are feeling very shocked. No one envisaged anything like this. She was a quiet, hard working woman who lived in the community for many years. We are behind the family to support them with all our prayers and be there for them."

