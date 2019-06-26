Gardai investigating the murder of a woman in the 1980s have arrested a man in his 70s.

Man in his 70s arrested as gardai probe 'cold case' murder of Marie Tierney in 1984

Marie Tierney was married with two children, aged 12 and 13, at the time she was killed. The 34-year-old lived at Clintstown, Co Kilkenny where she ran a grocery store and petrol station with her husband.

The arrest had been expected after a significant witness came forward. It is understood that the Garda investigation team acquired crucial new evidence linking a suspect to the murder of the mother of two.

Gardaí have conducted an exhaustive investigation since 2017, including examining 500 lines of enquiry.

New technology has also been pivotal in progressing the investigation.

Ms Tierney's remains were exhumed and a post-mortem examination took place last October.

Ms Tierney was reported missing by her husband Jim Tierney on October 22, 1984. He told gardaí that she had left her home at Clintstown, Jenkinstown, at about 10.30pm the previous night in the family car.

The vehicle, a Renault 18, was located at Newpark Fen the following day.

On December 21, 1984, her body was located in a ditch by a man out walking. She had been strangled.

A garda statement said that a man in his 70s had been arrested in connection with this investigation. He is being detained in Kilkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact An Garda Síochána in Kilkenny on 056-7775000 or on the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors