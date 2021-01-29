Man in his 20s dies of heart attack in alleged shebeen

A man in his 20s dropped dead of a heart attack in an alleged shebeen.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which occurred on Wednesday night and have seized equipment.

The 28-year-old man had a cardiac arrest while at an outhouse in Co Kilkenny.

It is understood there was a well kitted out bar operating in the building

An ambulance was called to the scene outside Mooncoin, on the Kilkenny-Waterford border.

The paramedics performed CPR but the young man was dead.

His body was taken to University Hospital Waterford.

The incident happened just before 10pm.

Gardaí were called to the scene and examined the outhouse.

It is understood there were a number of other people present at the time of the man’s death.

Gardaí returned to the scene Thursday morning and seized a number of pieces of bar equipment.

A number of shebeens have been closed down by the Gardaí over the past few months across the country.

Officers are continuing to make enquiries about a shebeen located in Granard, Co Longford.

Video footage of the Longford shebeen has been circulating on social media.

Gardaí say they are aware of the location and enquiries are ongoing.

Last weekend, Gardaí raided a purpose-built shebeen in an industrial estate in Swords, Co Dublin.

It was the third premises to be found since New Year’s Eve.

Alcohol, beer kegs and taps, cash, bar stools and other bar equipment were seized during the Swords raid which took place shortly after 10pm on Saturday.

A number of drinkers were found on the premises.

