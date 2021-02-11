Man in An Post uniform takes part in robbery of €50,000

A man in a full An Post uniform with a firearm took part in a cash robbery of €50,000 outside a post office in Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the robbery in Crumlin Village, which took place at around 11.40am today.

At that time, a cash-in-transit employee entered the premises with a cash box. It was then that an unidentified man came towards this employee and produced a firearm. The cash box was then handed over.

The unidentified man was dressed in the uniform and escaped on a bicycle down Windmill Road, in the direction of the Kildare Road, in Crumlin.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have noticed any unusual activity in the vicinity of Crumlin Village Post Office between 10am to 12.30pm to come forward with information.

In addition, Gardaí are appealing to any road users - including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians who were in the area at this time - who may have camera footage (including dash cam) to make this available.

Anyone who has any information in relation to this matter, or who can assist Gardaí, should contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other Garda station.

