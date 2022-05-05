Man in a serious condition in hospital after receiving burn injuries to his upper body in an attack in Dublin

A man is in a serious condition in hospital today after receiving a number of burn injuries to his upper body in an attack in Dublin yesterday evening.

The man, who is in his early 30s, was injured in what gardai are calling a serious public order incident involving a number of people at the Thornton Heights housing complex, near Inchicore, in Dublin 8 at approximately 5.15pm.

Gardaí received reports of the incident involving a group of men.

The injured man is currently receiving medical treatment in St James’s Hospital.

It was unclear how the burns had been inflicted on the victim.

A number of scenes were preserved by gardai for technical examination, and gardai are appealing for anyone with information on the assault to contact investigating Gardaí at Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700.

Gardaí are also appealing for anyone who may have video recordings of the incident, or any road users who were in the Thornton Heights area of Inchicore between 5pm to 6pm and who may have video footage or dash-cam footage, to make it available to Gardaí.

Investigations are ongoing.