A man in his 70s has passed away following an incident in the sea at Co Clare this morning.

Man in 70s dies after getting into difficulty in sea off Co Clare coast

The man got into difficulty shortly after 10.20am at West End Kilkee.

He was taken by air ambulance to Limerick University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Coast Guard, stationed at Valentia Island, attended the scene and were aided by Kilkee Coast Guard.

Gardai and local ambulances also attended.

It’s understood that the man got into difficulty while swimming and was pulled out of the water by members of the public who began performing CPR.

It is believed that the man is a regular visitor to Kilkee and is well-known in the area.

A member of the Irish Coast Guard who attended the incident said the man was “in a bad way” when he got out of the water.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said that a file will be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

The local parish priest in Kilkee, Father Gerry Kenny, said it was a “shock to everyone”.

The area in question is a popular location with swimmers and tourists.

Online Editors