A section of the M6 motorway between Dublin and Galway has been closed this evening after a collision between two trucks.

The vehicles collided shortly before 6pm on the eastbound lane, close to Junction 14, between Ballinasloe and Athlone.

Emergency services are continuing to clear debris and motorists have been advised to use alternative routes.

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision involving two trucks that occurred at approximately 5:45pm, in County Roscommon on the M6 Eastbound between the Ballinasloe east junction and Athlone,” a garda spokesperson said.

“One man has been taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment of his injuries. No other injuries to persons has been reported at this time.

“The M6 eastbound remains closed and is expected to be closed for some time. Traffic going eastbound are asked to divert at Junction 14 and take the R446 to Athlone where they will re-enter the motorway at Junction 13.”