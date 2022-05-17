Man held for questioning by gardaí after pedestrian seriously injured by a car in Wicklow town

A man is being questioned by gardaí tonight in connection with a road traffic collision in Wicklow town earlier today in which a pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken from the scene of the accident and was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, another man in his late 30s, was arrested at the scene and is detained at the Wicklow Garda Station under the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling who have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to gardaí.