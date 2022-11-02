Man found dead near Monaghan hotel suffered ‘unexplained’ head injury, say gardaí

The State pathologist has conducted a post-mortem on the body of a man who was found dead outside a premises in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí in Carrickmacross are continuing to investigate the discovery of a body of a man on Tuesday morning on the curtilage of a premises on the Kingscourt Road at Lossets, Co Monaghan.

The discovery was made at 8am on Tuesday and gardaí have confirmed that the deceased suffered a head injury.

A garda spokesperson said a post-mortem has been completed on the body of the deceased by State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers.

“The results of the post-mortem are not being released for operational purposes. The male suffered a head injury, the circumstances of which are unexplained at this time,” the spokesperson said.

An Garda Síochána are continuing to appeal to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.