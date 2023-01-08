Man found dead in Dublin

A post-mortem examination was conducted on the man’s body.

A man found dead in south Dublin is believed to have died of natural causes.

The man, who was aged in his 40s, was found at the back of a premises on Lower Rathmines Road in Rathmines shortly before 10pm on Saturday.

Gardai and emergency services were alerted but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Garda had initially treated the death as unexplained pending the outcome of a post-mortem examination.

This took place on Sunday and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

It is understood the death was the result of natural causes and foul play is not suspected.