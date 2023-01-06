Man found dead at foot of stairwell in ‘unexplained circumstances’

The man was in his 50s.

Gardai are investigating after a man’s body was found in “unexplained circumstances” at the foot of a stairwell in Co Cork.

Shortly after 7pm on Thursday night, Gardai and emergency services were called to an apartment in Mallow.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai have described the circumstances surrounding the death as “unexplained”.

A post-mortem will be conducted on Friday morning.