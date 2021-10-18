Man due in court charged in connection with a spate of robberies against taxi drivers in Cork

A man is due to appear in court in Cork charged in connection with a spate of robberies perpetrated against taxi drivers in the city over the course of October.

Gardaí confirmed that the man, who in his 30s, was arrested by gardaí in Mayfield, Cork on Saturday, following a number of robberies from taxi drivers.

He will appear before Cork District Court at 10.30am today.

A Garda statement said robberies took place on three separate dates across October.

On October 6, a taxi driver aged in his 60s was robbed at knifepoint and threatened by a male passenger at Spring Lane, Blackpool and cash was taken.

On October 12, another taxi driver aged in his 60s was also robbed and threatened a knifepoint by a male who he collected at Thomas Davis Street.

Meanwhile, during the third incident on October 12, a taxi driver (70s) was once again threatened by a male passenger brandishing a knife who he picked up in the Mayfield area.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.