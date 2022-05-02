Man due in court after being found with 52kg of suspected drug khat

A man is due in court this morning after 52kg of a suspected drug called khat was found in his luggage when he arrived at Dublin Airport.

Khat is a plant which has leafy green leaves which produce a stimulant effect similar to amphetamine use when chewed.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit in Ballymun arrested the man, aged in his 60s, following the seizure of the suspected drugs at the airport yesterday afternoon at 2.30pm.

Revenue Customs stopped and searched the male in the arrivals hall.

Approximately 52kg of plant material was discovered in the man’s baggage with an estimated street value of €26,000.

He was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act in Ballymun Garda Station and is due in court this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.