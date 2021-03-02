| -0.9°C Dublin

Man due in court after allegedly assaulting homeowner with wheel brace

Gardaí investigating an aggravated burglary have arrested a man that is due up in court today.

The incident occurred at a house in Rahoonane, Tralee, yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 4pm yesterday afternoon, a man gained access to the residence and allegedly assaulted the resident of the property with a wheel brace.

The occupant of the property did not require medical treatment.

A man, aged in his thirties, was arrested at the scene by Gardaí a short time later.

He was brought to Tralee Garda station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Killarney District Court today.

