Man dies off Co Donegal coast

A man has died after falling overboard from a fishing boat off the coast of Co Donegal.

The man, in his late 30s, was rescued by crewmates but was pronounced dead on board the vessel, gardai said.

A Garda spokesperson said the emergency services received reports of an incident involving a fishing vessel off the north-west coast of Donegal on Saturday evening.

The boat landed at Ballyglass Pier in Belmullet, Co Mayo, where it was met by gardai and ambulance personnel.

Gardai said the body of the man was taken to Mayo General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

An examination of the shipping vessel was to be carried out.