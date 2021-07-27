Man dies following workplace accident involving heavy machinery in Cork

A MAN has died following a workplace accident in Cork.

The incident occurred in west Cork shortly before 3pm, when a man is understood to have suffered crush-type injuries while working with heavy machinery.

Desperate efforts were made to assist the man but, despite the prompt attendance of paramedics and gardaí, he was pronounced dead before he could be rushed to hospital.

Gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

As is routine, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will conduct a review of the circumstances of the accident.

The deceased, who is aged in his 40s, is understood to be from the west Cork area.

A file on the matter will be prepared for the West Cork Coroner.

The man will not be named until all his relatives have been notified.