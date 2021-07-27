| 14.9°C Dublin

Man dies following workplace accident involving heavy machinery in Cork

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

A MAN has died following a workplace accident in Cork.

The incident occurred in west Cork shortly before 3pm, when a man is understood to have suffered crush-type injuries while working with heavy machinery.

Desperate efforts were made to assist the man but, despite the prompt attendance of paramedics and gardaí, he was pronounced dead before he could be rushed to hospital.

Gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

As is routine, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will conduct a review of the circumstances of the accident.

The deceased, who is aged in his 40s, is understood to be from the west Cork area.

A file on the matter will be prepared for the West Cork Coroner.

The man will not be named until all his relatives have been notified.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy