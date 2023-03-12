Man dies following single-vehicle collision in Louth

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Carlingford, Co Louth.

Gardaí said the incident took place in the early hours of this morning on a section of the R176.

The victim, who was driving the car, died from his injuries and his body has been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

The road remains closed this morning with diversions in place. Gardaí have ordered a technical examination of the scene by garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage, including dash-cam, to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 4800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.