Man dies following crash in Co Monaghan

Two cars were involved in a collision on the N12 close to Knockaconny at around 11.15am on Saturday,

A man in his 50s has died following a road crash in Co Monaghan.

He was fatally injured in a collision between two cars at around 11.15am on Saturday on the N12 close to Knockaconny.

Two people from the second car were taken to Drogheda and Cavan Hospitals for treatment of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening, a Garda spokesperson said.

A technical examination of the scene will take place by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to contact Gardai.

Gardaí can be contacted at Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.