Man dies following collision in Co Cork

Gardai have appealed for information about the incident.

Gardai have appealed for information following a fatal collision in Co Cork (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Cork.

Irish police and emergency services attended the scene of the incident on Wellington Road, Cork City, on Friday.

The crash occurred at approximately 3.25pm and involved a car colliding with a number of stationary vehicles.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was taken to Mercy University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.