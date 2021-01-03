Man dies after suspected fatal assault in Kildare

Gardaí have appealed to the public for information after a man in his late twenties died following a suspected fatal assault in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 12.45am this morning, gardai from Robertsown responded to a call of a public order incident at Allenwood South in Co Kildare.

A silver Audi car was reported to have been involved in a collision with a red Renault Traffic van, however, when officers arrived at the scene, there was no complaint made to gardaí.

Two vehicles were detained pending forensic examinations.

Later on this morning at 3.49am, Gardaí received a further call of another public order incident or assault at Allenwood South in Co Kildare.

On arrival at the scene, Gardai discovered an unconscious male lying on the public road being administered CPR.

The man was rushed by ambulance to Naas General Hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The scene at Allenwood South remained sealed off today.

Local man Michael O’Kelly said his family heard banging and shouting just before 2am and did not know what was going on.

“We could hear crashing and banging and raised voices and then the gardai arrived,” he said.

“The helicopter was up over the scene for around 20 minutes,” he added.

At the scene a garda sign on the roadway stopped traffic on the narrow and winding rural road, and garda tape could be seen across the gateway of a house on a bend in the road.

Gardai are investigating if the initial collision being investigated happened on the roadway at this location.

Gardaí have appealed for the following:

Information on the movement of the Silver Audi A4, registration 09CN6292 on the evening of Saturday 2nd January 2021 until 00:45 hours on Sunday 3rd January 2021

Information in relation to the incident between the Silver Audi A4 and the Red Renault Traffic van in the Allenwood area.

Information in relation to any incidents which occurred in the Allenwood South area between 12am and 4.30am, including the fatal assault on the male at Allenwood Soutdh.

“Any person with any information on these incidents is asked to contact investigating Gardaí at Naas Garda Station 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” a garda spokesperson said.

