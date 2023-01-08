Man dies 11 days after suspected Cork assault

A MAN left in a critical condition after a suspected assault in Cork over Christmas has died after an eleven day fight for life.

Matt O'Neill (29) was on a life support machine at Cork University Hospital (CUH) after undergoing emergency surgery following an incident in Carrigaline shortly before 6pm on December 28.

He was pronounced dead at CUH early on Sunday morning (January 8) after failing to regain consciousness following surgery.

Mr O'Neill was found by gardaí and paramedics lying badly injured on a roadway in the Glenwood estate in Carrigaline.

Locals had raised the alarm on the afternoon of December 28 after spotting a young man staggering onto the roadway where he immediately collapsed.

Mr O'Neill had suffered a serious stab injury to his head.

Detectives fear that he may have been struck in the head and neck with a broken bottle.

He had suffered a profound loss of blood and was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was rushed to CUH to undergo emergency surgery.

Mr O'Neill was in a critical condition for eleven days until he passed away early on Sunday morning.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a full post mortem examination will be conducted at CUH on Monday morning.

Two teens have since appeared before Cork District Court in relation to the alleged incident on December 28.

Both have been charged with assault causing harm to Mr O'Neill.

Funeral arrangements for Mr O'Neill are expected to be confirmed on Monday.

Gardaí have again appealed for public assistance for their ongoing investigation.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline between 5pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday, December 28 last, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111 or any garda station.

Gardaí have also conducted door-to-door inquiries in the Glenwood area as well as carrying out a detailed forensic examination of the scene.