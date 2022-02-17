Man describes how his life was utterly changed after he was indecently assaulted as a teenager by a Scout leader

A man has described how his life was utterly changed after he was indecently assaulted as a teenager by a Scout leader during an overnight camp.

The revelation came as sentencing of Michael Noel Sheehan (76) was adjourned until Monday before Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Sheehan - a former Scout leader - was convicted by a Circuit Criminal Court jury of the indecent assault of the then-13 year old boy at a Cork camp.

Sheehan had vehemently denied the offence and the victim had to go through two trials - an original hearing and then a retrial.

The former Scout leader dismissed the complaint by the now middle-aged man as the claims of "a fantasist."

Last week a jury of nine men and three women unanimously convicted Sheehan of Chimneyfields, Glenville, Cork of indecent assault.

Sheehan did not offer evidence at his trial.

However, a memo of his garda interview was read to jurors and he dismissed the claims as “rubbish.”

“I cannot remember 35 years ago but I would not have done such a thing. I think he (the complainant) was a bit of a fantasist,” he said.

The complainant, in a hard-hitting victim impact statement, said the indecent assault had an enormous impact on him and when he saw the defendant during the trial it was like being transported back to his 13-year-old self and the feelings of terror he felt over what happened.

“My heart stopped and I felt the same fear I felt as a 13-year-old boy," he said.

"Then to go into a courtroom and tell my story in graphic detail and to be questioned on every aspect of my statement.

"I have found this really distressing, with many sleepless nights and much anxiety.

"It has also been extremely difficult hearing the constant denial from the accused and his attempt at discrediting me, calling me a 'fantasist' when in fact I'm a realist.

"I am so proud of myself for coming forward and making the report and I hope it may help others who have been sexually assaulted. Because no matter how hard this process has been, it's much better than living with guilt and shame.”

The injured party said that as a child he was taught the motto of the Scouting movement: “Be Prepared.”

“Bi Ullamh/Be Prepared - there is absolutely nothing that could have prepared me for the indecent assault inflicted upon me by my scout leader Noel Sheehan during a weekend away when I was 13 years of age and the impact this would have on my life.

"Bi Ullamh/Be Prepared - that at the age of 13 years, I would be awoken by the sound of a zip opening and a man's hand entering my sleeping bag.

"Bi Ullamh/Be Prepared - that I would freeze, feel terrified, helpless and not be able to do anything.

"Bi Ullamh/Be Prepared - that this experience will remain the most vivid memory I have from my entire life, regardless of all that has happened to me in the past 35 years.”

The victim said the indecent assault transformed his life.

He found it difficult to concentrate and lost interest in school and has been haunted by the actions of his former scout leader.

“There is no control over the many flashbacks that bring me back to that night - a song, mention of the Scouts, a sleeping bag, a building, a conversation, a place name etc and I am transported back to the terror of that night.”

He added that he had told his children about the abuse that had occurred to him.

“During this conversation, I am biting my lip and trying hard not to break down and cry as it's so upsetting to tell them, but it's important because I wanted them to know that we have to speak up for what is right.”

The Cork Circuit Criminal Court was not told this month that another jury had failed to reach a verdict in the same case last year and that this was a re-trial.

The new jury took just over three hours to find the accused guilty of indecently assaulting the boy scout on a weekend away in Glenville sometime between January 7 1986, and April 31 1987.

In his garda interviews Sheehan said that he accepted the complainant was on a weekend away but he totally refuted his allegations of abuse.

He claimed he never slept near "the young fellas" and that he had to keep a close eye on the kitchen, on the fireplace, on the door and other matters of concern when the scouts were there overnight.

But the complainant was adamant about what had happened to him.

“While I was sleeping I heard the sound of a zip going down. I am next to Noel Sheehan. A hand and arm comes into my sleeping bag from my left-hand side.

"It is a hairy - a man’s hand and arm. The hand goes down to my genitals.”

The complainant told the jury: “I froze. I think for a second, what the ‘eff’ are you doing. The hand goes down. This is very sore for me.

I am 13."

“I freeze. I am paralysed. Do I shout? No. Do I fight it off? No. I just stay there and pretend to be asleep. It goes on for five to 10 minutes maybe. And then the hand comes out of my sleeping bag."

“Will I go to the kitchen and get a knife and hurt him? I never hurt anyone in my life. I did not act on it but that is the thought that went through my head. I am praying for morning to come."

Sheehan will be sentenced by Judge Helen Boyle on Monday.

Defence counsel indicated that Sheehan understood he would be going into custody.