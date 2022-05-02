Man dead and woman seriously injured in collision between car and lorry in Co Westmeath

A man aged in his 70s has died after the car he was driving collided with a lorry in Co Westmeath.

An injured woman who was a passenger in the car was airlifted from the scene on the N4 near Ballinalack to Tallaght Hospital in Dublin. Her condition is understood to be serious.

The driver of the lorry, a man aged in his 40s, was taken by ambulance to Mullingar Hospital. His injuries are understood not to be life-threatening.

The collision occurred shortly after 5pm today.

The body of the elderly man was removed to the mortuary at Mullingar Hospital and the local coroner has been notified.

The road has been closed to traffic and diversions are in place as garda forensic collision investigators examine the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward and anyone with camera footage is asked to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar garda station on 044-9384000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station