Man dead after van he was driving crashes into the water at a marina in Offaly

A man died after the van he was driving crashed into the water at Banagher Marina in Offaly yesterday.

Gardaí have today said they are investigating all the circumstances of the fatal road incident, which happened at around 5.30pm.

Emergency services arrived to scene shortly after and treated the driver of the van, who was in his 70s, at the scene.

He was taken to Ballinasloe Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

There was no one else in the vehicle.

The scene is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to be carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169 710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



