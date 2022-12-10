Man critically injured after his car is in collision with lorry in Dublin

A man (40s) is in a “critical but stable” condition in hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Dublin earlier this week.

The incident happened in the Rathcoole are on Thursday afternoon, December 8, and investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

“Shortly after 4am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a two vehicle collision between a car and a lorry,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital. His condition is currently described as critical but stable.”

A technical examination of the scene has since been completed by garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling in the vicinity at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin garda station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.