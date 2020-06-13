Man critical and woman suffers serious injuries after stabbing in north Dublin

A garda investigation is underway following a stabbing incident in Co Dublin this morning.

A man and a woman, aged in their 40s and 50s respectively, both received stab wounds during a serious assault that occurred at a house in the Darndale area at approximately 7:30am.

They have both been taken to Beaumont Hospital where the man’s condition is described as critical and the woman’s injuries are understood to be serious but non-life threatening.

The scene is currently preserved for a Garda technical examination.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Coolock Garda Station.

Gardaí are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

