Man critical after assault in Dublin

The incident happened in a laneway near Parnell Street between 4am and 5am on Monday.

A man has been seriously injured in an assault in Dublin.

The man, in his 20s, was said to be in a critical condition in Beaumont Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

The scene of the assault has been preserved for examination by the Garda technical bureau.

Gardai appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information to contact them.