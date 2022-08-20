Man charged with sexual assault and abduction of six year-old girl

Lewis Jones from Liverpool will appear in court later today (Dave Thompson/PA)

A 23-year-old man has been charged with the abduction and sexual assault of a young girl in Manchester, police have said.

Lewis Jones, of Liverpool has been charged with two counts of sexual assault by penetration and one for abduction.

He is due to appear at Salford Magistrates Court later today, Greater Manchester Police have said.

“Thankfully, the victim was safely re-united with her family a short time later, and we are continuing to give the victim and her family the necessary support at such a distressing time,” the police said.

On August 17, police were called to reports of an abduction and assault of a six-year-old girl on Warne Avenue in Droylsden.

Police then made the arrest on August 18 following the release of CCTV footage.

“We would once again like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this investigation and for engaging with our appeals,” the police added.