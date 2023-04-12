Man charged with murder of Bruna Fonseca (28) on New Year's Day remanded in custody as gardaí await preliminary post mortem results

A MAN charged with the murder of Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca (28) on New Year's Day was remanded in custody as Gardaí said they are still awaiting preliminary post mortem results.

Miller Pacheco (29), who is also a Brazilian national, was charged with the murder of Ms Fonseca before Cork District Court last January.

He was charged with the murder of Ms Fonseca, contrary to Common Law, at Liberty Street, Cork on January 1.

Ms Fonseca, who was from Formiga in Brazil, was pronounced dead in the Liberty Street flat after Gardaí and paramedics raced to the scene.

She had been beaten and strangled.

Pacheco appeared on remand before Cork District Court on Wednesday via video link.

He required the assistance of a Portuguese interpreter for the brief hearing.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told by Sergeant John Kelleher that Gardaí were still awaiting preliminary postmortem results in order to progress their investigation file into the death of Ms Fonseca.

"The file is progressing. Postmortem results are awaited. That is one of the things we are waiting for," he said.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said that he was "surprised" at the delay in the receipt of the results.

"The matter has now been in existence for three and a half months. I am surprised that the results of the postmortem would not be available by now," he noted.

Judge Kelleher remanded Pacheco in ongoing custody until April 26.

However, the judge said that he expected to be informed of the specific reason for the delay in the post mortem results.

The court previously directed that the accused receive all appropriate medical attention while in custody.

Free legal aid was also granted in the case.

Ms Fonseca was a native of Formiga in Minas Gerais province in Brazil.

She was a qualified librarian and graduated from the Centro Universitario de Formiga in 2018.

Ms Fonseca moved to Cork last September and was working as a contract cleaner in the Mercy University Hospital.

Her aim was to further improve her English.

She was employed by BidVest-Noonan Contractor Cleaners.

Her work included duties at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) which is located less than 100 metres from where her body was found at 6.30am on New Year's Day.

Her body was found at Liberty Street just a couple of hours after she had gone out with friends to celebrate New Year's Eve in Cork city centre.

The flat involved is located just 100 metres from the Bridewell Garda Station and around the corner from Cork Courthouse on Washington Street.

Ms Fonseca's body was found on a bed in an upstairs bedroom at the flat which is located above Picasso's hair salon.

A postmortem was carried out on Ms Fonseca at Cork University Hospital by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster.

It confirmed that she died violently but Gardaí refused to comment on its findings for operational reasons.

Meanwhile, in excess of €50,000 was raised after her Cork-based cousin and a niece set up a GoFundMe page in order to repatriate her body to her native country.

Ms Fonseca was buried in Formiga on January 16.

She is survived by her parents Tadeu Jose Fonseca and Marina Dos Reis Palharares Fonseca and her sister Izabel.

Following her death, members of the Brazilian community organised a vigil at the Lough in Cork.