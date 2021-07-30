Man charged with attempted murder of two Garda detectives

AN ALLEGED gunman has been further charged with attempted murder of two Garda detectives who were injured in a shooting in Dublin in May.

Daniel Goulding, 38, who has been receiving psychiatric treatment for several years, was arrested following an exchange of gunfire and a two hour siege at his family home at Whitechapel Grove, Clonsilla, Dublin 15.

The detectives were shot in the foot, one was wounded in the hand, and members of the public were exposed to the incident on May 25, it has been alleged.

Mr Goulding was originally charged with unlawful possession of two 63 PM RAK type sub-machine guns with intent to endanger life, and unlawfully possessing a Makarov 9 mm pistol and 74 rounds of various types of ammunition.

The weapons were allegedly seized at the house and from a garden shed.

He did not apply for bail at his first hearing on May 28 and was remanded in custody.

He was refused bail on June 18 following a hearing at Cloverhill District Court.

He appeared again there today when fresh charges were brought for attempted murder of the two garda detectives.

The charge in relation to the 9mm pistol was withdrawn and substituted for a more serious category firearms offence for possessing that weapon with intent to endanger life.

The charges can carry a life sentence.

Detective Sergeant Michael Redmond said Mr Goulding made no reply to the charges and refused to accept copies of them. They were handed over to his solicitor instead.

He cannot apply for bail in the district court on the attempted murder charges, defence solicitor Tony Collier said. However, he indicated that a High Court bail application will be made in due course.

Detective Sergeant Redmond said the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Victor Blake remanded Mr Goulding, who sat silently during the hearing, in custody to appear again at the same district court next week via video-link.

A book of evidence must be completed by the prosecution and served on him before he can be returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Blake told the media that a previous order not to report the names of the injured officers remains in place.

Mr Collier pointed out that while the case did not come under the in camera rule, he had no difficulty with that.

At an earlier stage in the proceedings, the Detective Sergeant Redmond told the court that gardai were alerted at 7.04pm on May 25 about gunshots in the vicinity of Whitechapel Grove.

The two detectives arrived at the scene and “almost immediately came under fire” from a male in an upstairs bedroom of Mr Goulding’s home.

They took cover behind an unmarked patrol car which was struck a number of times.

The detectives were shot in their left legs and one of them was struck in his left hand.

A Garda Armed Support Unit arrived with other units, including trained negotiators, and they put in place a critical firearms incident response. A number of homes were evacuated.

A barricade incident developed and after two hours of negotiations, firearms were surrendered from the house and were made safe.

They may need further surgery and are not expected to return to work for a lengthy period, an earlier contested bail hearing had been told.

It was alleged the accused was the sole occupant in the house and had no top on as he fired from the top window.

A witness saw him “blasting” when gardaí arrived, he said.

Detective Sergeant Redmond told the court that after two hours the accused came to a first floor window and threw a machine gun and a handgun into the front garden.

It was alleged a second machine gun and ammunition were found in a shed.

His solicitor, Tony Collier, had said his client had long-standing mental health difficulties.