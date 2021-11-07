AN Irish-based UK national has been charged with issuing a threat to kill a female Westminster MP.

Daniel Weavers (41) appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court charged in relation to an alleged threat levelled against a sitting Labour MP made on October 18.

The single charge of issuing a threat to someone outside the jurisdiction was brought contrary to the An Post Act, 1951 and Communications Regulations Act, 2007.

Weavers is charged with allegedly making a phone call to police that was menacing in nature on October 18 from his home.

The 41-year-old is an English national who is an engineer by profession.

Weavers of Castletreasure, Douglas, Cork was arrested following the execution of a Garda search warrant at a property in Douglas on November 6.

He was arrested and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station where he was later charged.

Judge Marian O'Leary was told that Weavers made no reply to Gardaí after he was arrested, cautioned and formally charged.

Detective Garda Eoin O’Callaghan told the court that Gardaí have no objection to Weavers being remanded on bail under a €300 bond once specific conditions were met.

Defence counsel Eddie Burke said these conditions were acceptable to his client.

Under the agreed bail conditions, Weavers must sign on twice weekly at a nominated garda station, abstain from alcohol and all other intoxicants, surrender his passport and undertake not to seek to obtain any travel documents.

Weavers also gave a commitment that he would not have any contact with the UK police beyond what was directed or required by the court.

The 41-year-old also gave an undertaking that he would be contactable by gardaí via telephone at all times.

The court has reserved a ruling on granting free legal aid for the defendant until a later date.

Judge O'Leary remanded Weavers to appear again before Cork District Court on January 12.

Gardaí indicated that, in the interim, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will indicate what directions it has in relation to the matter.

It is alleged the threat against the female Labour MP was issued to UK police on October 18 - just three days after veteran Conservative MP David Amess was fatally stabbed at Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.