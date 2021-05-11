Man charged over stabbing which left young man with injured leg and cut artery

A MAN has been charged following an alleged stabbing incident in Cork which left a young man with a serious leg injury.

David Burke (30) was charged with assault causing harm to Luke Hayes just off Cork city centre on Monday afternoon.

Mr Burke of Mt Carmel, Glasheen Road, Cork, was charged with assault causing harm to Mr Hayes at Magazine Road - not far from University College Cork - on May 10 contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court was informed Mr Burke also faces a charge of possession of a weapon, a knife, at the same address contrary to Section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990.

The court heard that Mr Burke made no reply when he was arrested, cautioned and charged in connection with the matters by Garda Dave Cronin.

Judge Kelleher was told gardaí were objecting to bail in the matter given the serious nature of the charge involved.

In submissions to the court, it was stated that Mr Hayes suffered a stab injury to his leg which resulted in an artery being cut.

Mr Hayes was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he remains.

Detective Garda Pat Connery said the alleged incident resulted from a dispute that erupted when Mr Burke arranged to meet Mr Hayes via social media.

The court was told the defendant was arrested by gardaí after they went to a house close to the site of the alleged incident and found Mr Burke in blood-stained clothing.

A blood-stained knife was also recovered from this property.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said his client was applying for a remand on bail.

Mr Burke offered sworn evidence to the court that he would fully comply with any bail conditions imposed.

Judge Kelleher refused bail. He said it was a very serious charge and, having heard the alleged details, felt a remand in custody was warranted.

He remanded Mr Burke to appear again before Cork District Court on May 18.