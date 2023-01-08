Man assaulted in Co Cork dies in hospital

The incident happened in the Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline on Wednesday, December 28.

The Garda logo on a lamp at the entrance to Garda Headquarters in the Phoenix Park, Dublin (PA)

A man assaulted in Co Cork in late December has died in hospital, gardai have said.

The man, named locally as 29-year-old Matt O’Neill, died in Cork University Hospital.

He was seriously injured in the incident in the Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline on Wednesday, December 28.

Mr O’Neill lived in the estate.

Two men aged in their late teens have already appeared before the courts charged in the relation to the incident.

Gardai issued a fresh appeal for witnesses on Sunday.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate between 5pm and 5.45pm on the day of the assault has been asked to come forward.

Gardai also wish to speak to any road users who may have camera footage of the incident.