Man arrested on suspicion of murdering woman in Dublin

The woman’s body was discovered in an apartment in Royal Canal Park, Ashtown, on Friday.

A woman’s body has been found at a Dublin home (PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s body was found at a Dublin apartment.

The body was discovered in Royal Canal Park in Ashtown on Friday.

Gardai, who were alerted at about 10am, said the woman, in her 40s, was declared dead inside the home.

The body has been removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall and a post-mortem examination will be conducted by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan on Saturday.

The scene has been preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being detained at Finglas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardai are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with the investigation to contact Finglas Garda Station.