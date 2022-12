Police and forensic officers at the scene of a suspected murder in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan on December, 20 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police and forensic officers at the scene of a suspected murder in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan on December, 20 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Co Armagh.

Four police units and four forensic officers attended the scene in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The man arrested is aged in his 30s and police enquiries are continuing.